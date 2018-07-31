Sprayground’s David Ben-David on how to build a backpack brand

“The normal approach from a fashion designer’s perspective is to start out creating T-shirts,” Ben-David said. “Now, if you don’t have nice financial backing it’s hard. So, selling a T-shirt is the norm, but I didn’t really want to go the route of others. I wanted to go the path of most resistance and when I was shopping for a new bag, I just saw the generic styles, colors and patterns. The light went off and I said maybe I could express myself with this product. And that’s what I did.”