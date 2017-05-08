To get more female customers, This Is Ground expands its color palette and product offering

Downtown Los Angeles accessories firm This Is Ground is looking to broaden its customer base. The leather tech and travel accessories company, known for its cord taco (a chic way of keeping tech cords and cables neatly stored), is expanding its color palette and product offering in a bid to focus on the women’s market.

“This is Ground has been around for a couple of years now and Mike [Macadaan], the chief executive officer and founder, has really been focused on keeping it unisex, but with that we miss an opportunity for creating handbags that are generally for women,” said women’s creative director Heather Lipner.

The introductory rollout with women’s totals four stockkeeping units and includes a large handbag retailing for $695, a tote fit for a laptop ($495), travel jewelry case ($175) and wallet ($195). All are fitted on the inside with pouches, zippers and other features to keep pens, cords, phones, papers and everything else neatly stowed.

“The interior of all products are designed to keep everything uber organized,” Lipner said. “I kept the soul of This Is Ground, but I created a body that was much more feminine.”

This Is Ground is sold in about 50 retailers with its product designed in Los Angeles and made in Italy.

The company has largely focused on unisex colorways in neutral shades and for the most part has drawn interest from both men and women, according to Lipner.

The company sees itself expanding the women’s product line in the future, she added.

This Is Ground was one of several brands that popped up as a temporary shop for a holiday collective at the Row DTLA mixed-use project in downtown Los Angeles and Lipner reported a positive experience for the brand. The pop-up model continues to be part of the strategic focus, with the company participating in three to five pop-ups annually and a few businesses which Lipner said the company is currently in talks with for temporary holiday shops.

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption Artisans achieve the perfect balance in their live-work rental in Watts Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

ALSO

Coach to buy Kate Spade for $2.4 billion

William Murray Golf is full of random, unexpected delights – just like Bill Murray

LaVar Ball says anyone who can't afford Lonzo's $495 shoes isn't a 'Big Baller'