Kendall Jenner, Mandy Moore and Olivia Wilde attend Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in L.A.

Sudeikis twirled one of the parasols being offered while enjoying the mountain views, and Jenner hung out with girlfriends Jen Atkin and Camila Marrone, and later ventured to the field to congratulate Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier on their 7-6 win over Team Will Rogers. DJ Samantha Ronson then drew guests to the dance floor, as no one seemed ready to leave the VIP tent just yet.