Versace releases love-themed Valentine’s Day bracelet

Versace released a limited-edition bracelet to celebrate Saint Valentine’s day. Named “All Love Is Love,” the adjustable leather braided accessory features the brand’s signature logo tag and a Medusa Head-shaped charm in gold tone.

Two additional round-shaped pendants have been also designed to customize the bracelet. These feature crystals or red and gold heart motifs.

Versace’s “All Love Is Love” bracelets. (WWD)

Available on the brand’s online store, the base model retails at $225, while the additional charms are available at $125 each.

To celebrate the lovers’ festivity, Versace also released a 45-second video, in which couples in Milan are wearing the bracelet and are asked to share what love means to them. The reactions mainly praise equality, freedom and respect.

Versace Valentine's day video.

Along with the dedicated #AllLoveIsLove hashtag, a shorter and alternative version of the video has also been shared on the brand’s official Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQVYI6aDZcJ/?taken-by=versace_official

