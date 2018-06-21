Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West take in Virgil Abloh’s debut at Louis Vuitton men’s

American footballer Victor Cruz, who said he’s working on a collaboration with a “French luxury sneaker brand” due out end of year, and is still working with Nike — “doing some footwear and maybe doing some apparel stuff with them” — also described the event as a huge deal. “For African-American history, first and foremost, and just to be here to witness what Virgil has done and what he is continuing to do,” said Cruz. “Then simply as a lover of clothes, everybody’s looking so good. And being part of a movement, part of something that’s bigger than fashion.”