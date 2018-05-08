Zendaya channels Joan of Arc in custom Versace at 2018 Met Gala

If there was anything to be learned from Zendaya’s first Met Gala, to which she wore a red and black Fausto Puglisi gown, it’s that the young star loves creating red carpet moments. Tonight, she continued to play up the drama in a silver gown by Versace, inspired by Joan of Arc.

Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach says the inspiration for the gown, made to resemble armor, first came to him in a dream. “When I knew the theme and Versace, we started the conversation, there were a lot of sketches from Versace and I started thinking about strong women who had a connection to religion,” he said via phone the morning of the Met Gala. “I dreamt of Joan of Arc one night and called Versace and was like, ‘What if we did something to reference Joan of Arc?’ They came back with really, really great sketches.”

Zendaya accessorized the gown with platform heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Roach said over the weekend that he and the actress had been deciding between two Versace looks, but ultimately settled on the one she wore tonight. The choice is fitting: Donatella, along with Rihanna and Amal Clooney, is an honorary co-chair for this year’s event.

Zendaya in custom Atelier Versace at the 2018 Met Gala. David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock

“[Zendaya] loves drama,” continued Roach, who is the only stylist the actress has ever worked with. “When you have someone who thrives off it, who loves it, who’s addicted to fashion, we can go drama.”

This is not the first time Roach and Versace have worked together for The Met. The pair dressed Céline Dion for her first Met Gala last year. They also worked together for Mary J. Blige’s 2018 Oscars look.

“I love to work with the people who I feel good around,” Roach said. “For me, Versace is one of the houses that we’re all waiting to see what they do this year.”