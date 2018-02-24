LAFC's inaugural uniforms add fashion to function

The primary kit consists of a black jersey, black shorts and black socks with gold metallic details — black and gold are the team's colors — including the shield logo on the right breast, the Adidas logo on the left and the MLS logo on the left arm. The name of the team's jersey sponsor, YouTubeTV, is emblazoned across the front in white with a single pop of red. The signature three Adidas stripes that appear on every MLS uniform — Adidas is the league's official outfitter; teams can choose to put the stripes one of two places — run across the top of each shoulder, giving the jersey a slightly dress military feel. A circular jock tag at the hem has the words: "Heart of the City — City of Angels" around a gold version of the Art Deco style wing that appears in the team's logo.