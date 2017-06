Have a craving for sushi? Need a recommendation for Syrian food? Want to know where to find the best hot pot in the city? Need more dining questions answered? Jonathan Gold is your man.

Come back here at noon today for a live chat with him. You can ask your question via Twitter using #AskJGold, or maybe think of it now and write it down in Sharpie. Want to chat all the time? Try Goldbot.

food@latimes.com

@latimesfood