Chef That! Fennel and Herb Grilled Ribs!

Chef Mary Sue Milliken, who with Susan Feniger runs Socolo in Santa Monica Alice B. in Palm Springs and BBQ Mexicana and Border Grill in Las Vegas, ups the herbs and spices for maximum-flavor grilled ribs. Find the full “Chef That!” recipe at t his L.A. Times Food link . And note that Milliken, Feniger and their Socolo team are coming to the Sunday brunch session of this year’s L.A. Times Food Bowl, which runs Sept. 20-22 at the Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot. Tickets are available here.