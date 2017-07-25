Want your Lyft driver to stop at Taco Bell? There's a new in-app option for that

Have you ever asked your Uber or Lyft driver to stop at a fast food restaurant on your way home? Apparently, you’re not the only one. Taco Bell has partnered with the rideshare company Lyft to create something called Taco Mode for the Lyft app.

The next time you’re on your ride home and you need a midnight taco, there could be a button for that.

“We realized that for every person who has asked their Lyft driver to make a pit stop at Taco Bell — and we've seen many — there are likely those who weren't sure if this was possible,” said Taco Bell chief marketing officer Marisa Thalberg in a release.

Here’s how it works: When you call a Lyft ride, you can choose “Taco Mode” in your ride options. A designated Taco Mode car will then pick you up and take you the nearest Taco Bell. You order your food via an iPad menu in the car. After your “ride-thru” — the term the two companies have coined for when you ride through the drive-thru — you arrive at your next destination with tacos, a Crunchwrap Supreme or your favorite Taco Bell item. The cost of your ride will be determined using your pickup and drop-off locations, per usual on the app.

Taco Bell You will soon be able to order a Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco from your Lyft ride. You will soon be able to order a Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco from your Lyft ride. (Taco Bell)

If you’re wondering who would admit to taking a ride-sharing app ride to Taco Bell, just look to Eric Greitens, governor of Missouri. He signed a bill encouraging ride-sharing earlier this year while making a stop at a Taco Bell in a Lyft car. What did he order? A steak chalupa.

Those using Taco Mode can expect to see taco-themed cars, a custom in-car menu, Taco Bell swag and a free Doritos Locos Taco when you use Taco Mode on the way to your next destination.

Taco Bell and Lyft will start testing Taco Mode on Thursday through Saturday, and Aug. 3 though 5, in Orange County. The mode will be available to Lyft passengers in a designated geo-radius of the Taco Bell at 1400 W. Coast Highway in Newport Beach between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. on those dates.

The companies say they plan to expand the Taco Mode to other areas by the end of the year and across the country next year. Here’s hoping In-N-Out Burger is next.