This Army vet turned fishmonger is smoking and curing some of L.A.'s best sustainable seafood

This variability is why Cimarusti wanted a chef on-site when he was first putting the Cape team together: If they were heavy on something, he figured, a chef could make it into a prepared dish and introduce it to customers that way, rather than as an unfamiliar pound of raw product. This strategy would be good for the bottom line and also for the zero-waste sustainability mission that all of Cimarusti's projects share. Gray had worked under Cimarusti at Providence for several years, so the chef offered Gray the position and let him run with it.