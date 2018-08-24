Making Pavlova with Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson

But it wasn’t just American desserts that Nelson loved. It was in Indonesia that she fell in love with the airy dessert, thought to be named after the Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova. Though it likely first originated in Germany and the U.S., it is said to have been created in honor of the dancer during her tour of Australia and New Zealand in the 1920s and is popular in those countries. And thanks to the large population of Australians in Indonesia, Pavlova was a popular dessert there. “Half of my friends growing up were Australian,” says Nelson.