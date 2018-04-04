Cucina Italiana: Garmugia, an easy vegetable dish that translates spring to your bowl

I live in a place where nearly everything is available year round — so you wouldn't think that a salute to spring in an emblematic dish would necessarily be reason for celebration. If we've had some rain in winter — which we recently, finally, got — then spring in Southern California means the intoxicating smell of jasmine flowers and the new blossoms on all our citrus trees. All of this aromatic sweetness is echoed in the seasonal vegetables that appear in our markets. From grassy to vegetal, a mix of flavors mingle with sweet sugars and a hint of bitterness. Some would say that really we just have two major seasons here, spring and summer. Somehow summer vegetables with their reds and oranges get more play, but I find spring to be an astonishing time to eat seasonally.