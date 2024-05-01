The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers

April showers bring May flowers — at least that’s what Angelenos are hoping for. After two years of record rain, we’re ready for the dry Mediterranean climate our region is known for, along with all of the typical seasonal activities.

That includes home Dodgers games now that baseball season is in full swing. The neighborhoods near Dodger Stadium are filled with long-loved dining destinations like Philippe the Original and Guisado’s, but don’t miss our guide for finding lesser-known food and drink picks, spanning artisanal sake, fresh oysters and a Cypress Park slice shop.

Spring is also prime time for road trips, especially now that the desert festival crowds have departed. If you’re heading out to Palm Springs or as far as Yucca Valley, be sure to keep restaurant critic Bill Addison’s recently published restaurant guide handy.

And if you’re cooking at home, there are several spring cookbooks to aid in those explorations. World Central Kitchen chef José Andrés’ “Zaytinya” cookbook celebrates the connections between dishes pulled from across the Mediterranean and Middle East, with recipes such as a chilled yoghurt soup and buttery shrimp with dill. Closer to home, chef-restaurateurs Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer are releasing “Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes.” The cookbook follows a similar ethos as the pair’s L.A. restaurants with casual yet complex dishes that bring the best out in vegetables.

Springtime also invites us to seize the sunlight with midday meals. Weekday lunch is a great way to shake up your work routine and to try a popular restaurant that’s typically booked for dinner — don’t miss our staff guide with some of our favorite lunch menus ranging from prix-fixe power picks to casual taco spots. On weekends, brunch runs this town. Thankfully, we have Addison to guide us toward the best of the best.

Keep reading if you need even more dining ideas this month, including a new Korean restaurant from a Michelin-recognized team, a viral bakery in Koreatown and a soba noodle bar in Culver City.

