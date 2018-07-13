Salads, crostini, compote and more ideas for fresh figs, now in season

What's in season: Appearing for just a few short weeks during summer, fig season is short but prized. While there are many varieties of figs, the fruit — actually, a fig is an inverted flower — can be divided into two classes: green and black. Here in California, black figs, including smaller Mission and larger, paler Brown Turkey, are most often eaten fresh, as they're generally sweeter and have a more pronounced flavor. Green figs such as Adriatic and Tiger are also prized for their fresh flavor, while Kadota, the most common green fig, has a thicker skin with an often bland flavor, and is best saved for drying or canning.