Farmers market report: Look for jujubes (real ones!) and use them to make cocktails and more

Hear the word “jujube,” and your thoughts might turn to the classic candy. But over the next several weeks at your local farmers markets, you’ll probably spot mounds of fresh fruit by the same name. The small fruit starts mildly sweet, similar to an apple and with a pit like an olive. But jujubes mature quickly; within days their green-yellow color slowly turns vivid shades of red and brown as they shrivel and the sugars concentrate into a caramel-like sweetness not unlike dates.