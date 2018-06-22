Gazpacho, lasagna and other great ideas for tomatoes, now in season

What to cook: One of the easiest — and maybe the most satisfying — ways to enjoy a tomato is simply sliced into wedges and sprinkled with good salt and not a little olive oil. Try tossing tomatoes — depending on the type and size — into salads or baking them into savory galettes. Purée them as part of a gazpacho or tomato soup, or simmer the fruit slowly to bring out its natural sweetness in a classic marinara sauce. If you're looking to build a simple sandwich, try sliced tomatoes between pieces of good bread and some mayonnaise. And don’t forget a refreshing Bloody Mary. For more ideas, check with the farmer for flavor characteristics and how best to use the tomatoes.