20 of the most picturesque restaurant patios in Los Angeles
A certain magic sweeps over Los Angeles during the summer. With the days long, sunny and warm, we’re beckoned to bask outside, whether that’s on a sandy shore, a hilly park or by meandering through our local farmers markets.
For a few months, our usually brisk evenings turn balmy and breezy. Restaurant patios serve as scenic gathering spots with strung lights, flickering tea candles and abundant greenery. Menus shift to showcase seasonal stone fruits, buttery corn on the cob and a rainbow of tomato varieties.
Alfresco dining emerged as a necessity during the pandemic, and many of the sidewalk and parking lot patios that debuted during that time are now permanent fixtures. As new restaurants open around the city, some are betting hard on our trademark sunshine by being entirely outdoors. You can sip on global wines paired with Spanish tapas as you watch the sunset over the Arts District from a backyard bistro or duck away from a bustling Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake onto a cozy covered nook serving home-style Persian cuisine. In Santa Monica, a verdant shrine to open-fire cooking appears like a mirage in an industrial art complex.
Mild weather makes outdoor dining a popular year-round activity in Southern California, but there’s something about summer patio dining that feels like a seasonal rite of passage. From hidden, vine-wrapped nooks to sprawling spaces engulfed in shade, here are 20 of the most stunning outdoor restaurant spaces across L.A., Malibu, Orange County and as far as Santa Clarita.
Alta Adams
Damian
Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria
Manuela
Saltie Girl
Malibu Seafood
Cafe on 27
Jackson Market & Deli
Benchmark
The Beachcomber Cafe at Crystal Cove
Tip: Try to time your dinner for early evening to witness the regalia of the servers suddenly coming full stop at sunset to salute a flag with a martini glass motif while a military bugle blares “Le Réveil” — a longstanding tradition at the Beachcomber.
Loreto
Cento
Mírate
The open-air tree house is popular during brunch and dinner, with the former bringing Mexican-inflected takes on the usual specials, such as eggs Benedict topped with cochinita pibil and a croque señora with lamb barbacoa and quesillo on telera bread. Dinner offers shareable dips, salads and seasonal veggie dishes, plus a pair of tacos and large-format plates such as bone-in short rib birria and whole-fried snapper. The beverage menu that exclusively features spirits and wines sourced from Mexico — including sake, gin and rum — is not to be missed and represents one of two L.A. programs to be recognized on the 2024 World’s 50 Best Bars list. Ask for a recommendation or get an education in agave with a curated flight. Newly installed misters help stave off the heat.
Le Champ
Le Great Outdoor
Everson Royce Bar
Azizam
Olive & Grill
Julienne Fine Foods and Celebrations
Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery
