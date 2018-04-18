Cookbook of the Week: 'Hawker Fare' by James Syhabout

Rather Syhabout's first cookbook, "Hawker Fare: Stories and Recipes From a Refugee Chef's Isan Thai and Lao Roots," published recently by Anthony Bourdain's Ecco imprint of Harper Collins, is a tribute to his culinary heritage and his other restaurant — a casual street food joint called, you guessed it, Hawker Fare. The 98 recipes within the book trace to the food Syhabout grew up with: His family came to Oakland from the Isan region of northeast Thailand as refugees in 1981, when Syhabout was 2. The food that the chef highlights is thus Isan Thai and Lao, his parents' culture. As the chef writes in his introduction, "Lao food tends to be focused inward; it's far less public than Thai food. You rarely eat in restaurants in Laos — if you're not eating at home, you're slurping noodles on the street."