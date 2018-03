Why you should be bringing Jell-O to your next party (alcohol and holograms optional)

"If you look at jelly history apart from the 20th century, it's always been high status and using cutting-edge technology," says Bompas. He and Parr are doing their part to make sure that trend continues. In addition to using 3-D printers for some of the first food-related projects, the pair is also exploring other opportunities, including using molecular biology to come up with lab-grown alternatives to gelatin, as well as creating the first "holographic" gelatins. "We're working on jellies which have a genuine hologram within them using complex molding and video techniques. It will be the world's first holographic food."