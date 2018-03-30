Why you should be bringing Jell-O to your next party (alcohol and holograms optional)

Professionally trained as a photographer, Belanger continued making Jell-O molds for parties and gatherings, looking up old cookbooks for inspiration, but adding a modern twist, such as floating root beer gelatin cubes in ice cream gelatin for a take on the root beer float. The hobby soon spun off into a blog and the book. "People are surprised by my molds," she says. "When they think Jell-O, they think of what they had for lunch in school. And then they taste mine and it's all these crazy flavors and way better than what they expected."