One of L.A.'s best doughnut shops is opening a location in Venice

Chef Bruce Kalman helped put Pasadena on the culinary map when he opened Union, his Italian restaurant in Old Pasadena, in 2014. Now, the “Top Chef” alum has announced he is stepping away from the restaurant completely to focus on his private events company, BK Hospitality Group. He will, however, remain involved with Knead, an Italian food stall at Grand Central Market. “Sometimes it’s just time to move on, and I want to spend time with my family,” Kalman said. “Union was great for me, and I feel like we did a really great thing out there, and definitely helped pioneer the Pasadena restaurant scene.” Kalman is also focusing on his pickles, which are now available wholesale to restaurants. You can find Kalman next at a Feastly pop-up dinner in Venice on Aug. 12, where he will cook a five-course tasting menu.