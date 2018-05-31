In L.A., there’s a language barrier between being a barback or a bartender. A Spanish manual could change that

So Polsky, who has worked at Milk & Honey and Eleven Madison Park in New York City, decided to train Garcia to become a bartender. The only problem? Polsky doesn’t speak Spanish, and he couldn’t find a bartending manual in Spanish to share with Garcia. After attempting to translate his own bar training manual into Spanish, Polsky reached out to his friend Kevin Denton, who works with Pernod Ricard, the spirits distribution and marketing company behind the 10-year-old BarSmarts online bar training program. According to Denton, the 10-hour BarSmarts online program, which costs $29 to complete, has been completed by more than 22,000 individuals. And the BarSmarts staff certified tool has been used by more than 4,000 bars nationwide.