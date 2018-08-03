The complex and gorgeous Columbia Gorge produces a wide range of beautiful wines

But rivers, they move. The Columbia veers west after its desert meander in Washington state, having chiseled its way through the Cascades on its way to the ocean. There it enters the Columbia Gorge, which straddles Washington and Oregon. This is one of the most dramatic transition zones for winemaking in the world, a 5,000-acre confluence of maritime, alpine and desert environments, an appellation for which average temperatures, rainfall and harvest dates are meaningless. On its western reaches, the gorge is among the coolest places to grow grapes in the Pacific Northwest; on its eastern border, the heat units approach Napa’s.