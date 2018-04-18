Paired, a beer and food pairing festival, is coming to Los Angeles

The format of the Paired event is different from the average beer festival, a little different even from a food-forward event such as the L.A. Beer and Food Festival organized by the Los Angeles Brewers Guild. Instead of lots of beer and an array of small bites, the Paired event specifically matches chefs with brewers who then collaborate on a pairing designed to elevate both the beer and the food. Dulye curates a group of 21 chefs from around the country, and 42 breweries are selected via a lottery system. The selected brewers decide on what beer to bring, and then the Brewers Assn. events team matches brewers with chefs to work together on the specific beer and food combinations.