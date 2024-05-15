Advertisement
Food

What will save L.A. restaurants?

A photo illustration to accompany Stephanie Breijo's piece about the economic state of restaurants in LA.
(Photo illustration by Holly Andres / For The Times; Styling by Sarah Baker / For The Times)

The industry is facing a crisis in a tumultuous year of new legislation, inflation, higher wages and pandemic fallout. Chefs and owners are worried for the future of mom-and-pop restaurants. Diners might expect to see increasing menu prices or even fewer of their favorite neighborhood spots if things don’t turn around for many.

Illustration of utensils
Illustration of utensils
Los Angeles , CA - May 02 A view of the upper deck bar space on the 15 floor looking out at the Downtown Los Angeles skyline at Perch LA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Food

Left to right: Bricia Lopez, Dina Samson, Lien Ta, Sandra Cordero, Sylvie Gabriele, Mary Sue Milliken of Regarding HER.

Food

May 10, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 6: Dishes fly by at the Mid-City location of Sonoratown on Friday, October 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)

Food

May 13, 2024
Causita restaurant, Rapido takeout shop and Bar Moruno sitting in a row on Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Food

Dec. 22, 2023

Food

