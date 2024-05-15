What will save L.A. restaurants?

The industry is facing a crisis in a tumultuous year of new legislation, inflation, higher wages and pandemic fallout. Chefs and owners are worried for the future of mom-and-pop restaurants. Diners might expect to see increasing menu prices or even fewer of their favorite neighborhood spots if things don’t turn around for many.
Nonprofit Regarding Her provides educational and financial programming to help female chefs, leaders and entrepreneurs in a restaurant industry that has never been easy for women and is itself struggling.
Stretch your dollar further with affordable and delicious meals for under $15, including Sonora-style burritos, burgers, Vietnamese comfort food, Salvadoran cuisine and more.
The year that killed L.A. restaurants: Here are more than 65 notable closures from 2023
A brutal year for Los Angeles restaurants saw dozens of closings across the city. Inflation, actors’ and writers’ strikes and higher rent, utilities and labor costs all were cited.
