Why craft beer lovers should be drinking in Covina and Pomona

Maybe the most Instagram-friendly tasting room in L.A., the space is bright and open and feels more like a third-wave coffeehouse than an upstart craft brewery (white walls, potted plants, minimalist design touches). There's a small brewhouse and some stainless steel fermenters in the back of the room, but the real magic happens at the off-site barrel room where Garcia coaxes flavors from wood, microbes and fruit. The results are rustic and complex, and bottles sell quickly. Be sure to check the fridge opposite the bar for bottles that are available to go or for drinking on site.