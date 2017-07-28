Green beans are in season. We have recipes

What’s in season: Summer beans, ranging in color from green to yellow to vibrant shades of purple and red, are available by the mound at markets, and should be in season through the end of the hot summer months. Beans can generally be divided into two groups: round beans are more delicate and cook up quickly; flat beans are known for their tough texture, with thick hulls that take well to longer cooking times. Varieties include slender haricots verts, Blue Lake and pale yellow wax beans, with meaty, flat Romano beans just beginning to show up.

13 great recipes for green beans >>

What to cook: Round beans take almost no time to prepare. Blanche the beans quickly, and add to a salad for extra crunch. Sauté beans in olive oil with a touch of garlic, or throw them on the grill for a quick side. Larger flat beans benefit from cooking over a longer period to coax out their tenderness. Braise flat Romano beans with pancetta and cherry tomatoes, or add blanched wax beans or delicate haricots verts to a Nicoise salad. Or get creative and bake green beans in a tortino — an egg tart similar to a frittata but cooked in a springform pan — flavored with Parmigiano-Reggiano and garlic.

What’s on the horizon: Picture passion fruit, and you probably first think of sweet desserts or cocktails made to highlight the fruit’s fragrant notes and bright tropical flavor. The fruit itself is rather odd-looking, small and reddish-brown, with a leathery skin that wrinkles as it ripens. The fruit should be available through the late summer months.

ALSO:

Get outdoors: Easy weeknight grilling recipes

Culinary SOS: Recipes from your favorite restaurants

Browse our Recipe Database for thousands of our best recipes

CAPTION Chef Daniele Uditi explains his "neo-Neapolitan" pizza style at Pizzana. Chef Daniele Uditi explains his "neo-Neapolitan" pizza style at Pizzana. CAPTION Chef Daniele Uditi explains his "neo-Neapolitan" pizza style at Pizzana. Chef Daniele Uditi explains his "neo-Neapolitan" pizza style at Pizzana. CAPTION Bryant Ng talks about being a chef in L.A. at his restaurant Cassia. Bryant Ng talks about being a chef in L.A. at his restaurant Cassia. CAPTION Genet Agonafer is famous for the Ethiopian dish doro wot that she makes at Meals by Genet, but she's vegan, and her menu is bountiful with vegetarian and vegan dishes. Genet Agonafer is famous for the Ethiopian dish doro wot that she makes at Meals by Genet, but she's vegan, and her menu is bountiful with vegetarian and vegan dishes. CAPTION Chef Scott Conant goes on a L.A. pasta crawl and visits Cento Pasta Bar, Mozza and Felix. Chef Scott Conant goes on a L.A. pasta crawl and visits Cento Pasta Bar, Mozza and Felix. CAPTION Chefs talk about what it means to work in the culinary world of Los Angeles. Esdras Ochoa, chef at Salazar and Mexicali Taco & Co; Monica May, chef and co-owner at Nickel Diner; Dave Beran, former executive chef at Next in Chicago now living in Los Angeles; Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, chef-owners at Madcapra and Kismet; Bryant Ng, chef-owner at Cassia; and Pawan, Arjun and Nakul Mahendro, chefs at Badmaash. Chefs talk about what it means to work in the culinary world of Los Angeles. Esdras Ochoa, chef at Salazar and Mexicali Taco & Co; Monica May, chef and co-owner at Nickel Diner; Dave Beran, former executive chef at Next in Chicago now living in Los Angeles; Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, chef-owners at Madcapra and Kismet; Bryant Ng, chef-owner at Cassia; and Pawan, Arjun and Nakul Mahendro, chefs at Badmaash.

noelle.carter@latimes.com

@noellecarter