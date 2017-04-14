Artichokes are in season. We have recipes

What’s in season: If you’ve never tackled an artichoke before, it can come across as more than a little intimidating. Artichokes are edible thistles with tough, thorny exteriors that require time and patience to prepare. But the results are worth it — there’s a reason why they’ve been prized since Roman times for their rich, buttery flavor. The vegetable comes in a variety of shapes and sizes; a single plant can produce one or two massive chokes, in addition to some medium and a larger number of “baby” thistles. Artichokes are generally available from spring through early summer, along with a short stint in the fall.

Steamed, roasted, braised and stewed: 12 great recipes for artichokes >>

What to cook: Larger artichokes are traditionally steamed or boiled whole, then served alongside aioli or drawn butter. But invest a little more work — peel away the outer leaves, tough skin and fuzzy choke to reveal the “heart” — and add to pasta, paella or a spring vegetable stew. Baby artichokes are much smaller and generally more tender; sauté the vegetables in olive oil and garlic with a little water, or shave them and toss raw slices with a salad.

What’s on the horizon: Mounds of English peas are showing up at stands and, a sure sign summer is just around the corner, zucchini and other summer squash are just beginning to make an appearance.

ALSO:

Recipes ready in 30 minutes or less

Get outdoors: Easy weeknight grilling recipes

Culinary SOS: Recipes from your favorite restaurants

Caption It's time to celebrate grilled cheese Bakery-cafe Clementine celebrates Grilled Cheese Month for the 16th year. This year's theme is the "Periodic Table of Grilled Cheese." Bakery-cafe Clementine celebrates Grilled Cheese Month for the 16th year. This year's theme is the "Periodic Table of Grilled Cheese." Caption It's time to celebrate grilled cheese Bakery-cafe Clementine celebrates Grilled Cheese Month for the 16th year. This year's theme is the "Periodic Table of Grilled Cheese." Bakery-cafe Clementine celebrates Grilled Cheese Month for the 16th year. This year's theme is the "Periodic Table of Grilled Cheese." Caption Cooking for Nowruz, the Persian New Year celebration Tony Esnault, chef-owner of the downtown restaurants Spring and Church and State, prepares a traditional meal for Nowruz, the Persian and Zoroastrian New Year, with his 71-year-old mother-in-law Shamsi Katebi and his wife Yassmin Sarmadi. Tony Esnault, chef-owner of the downtown restaurants Spring and Church and State, prepares a traditional meal for Nowruz, the Persian and Zoroastrian New Year, with his 71-year-old mother-in-law Shamsi Katebi and his wife Yassmin Sarmadi. Caption Why the Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pop out The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Marcus Samuelsson talks about his culinary roots and the food culture of Harlem Chef Marcus Samuelsson talks about the inspiration for his restaurant in the heart of Harlem, the Red Rooster. He describes the restaurant as a vibrant and rich epicenter of color, culture and flavor. Chef Marcus Samuelsson talks about the inspiration for his restaurant in the heart of Harlem, the Red Rooster. He describes the restaurant as a vibrant and rich epicenter of color, culture and flavor.

noelle.carter@latimes.com

@noellecarter