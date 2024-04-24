Brothy Shrimp Meatballs With Sungold Tomatoes
These meatballs are tender, fluffy and bouncy, made with shrimp instead of meat, inspired by bright variations found in coastal Mexico. The albóndigas de camarón are gently poached in a broth made with tangy Sungold tomatoes and a handful of chopped cilantro for its fresh herbal flavor. Ladle the brothy shrimp meatballs into bowls and serve with sliced cabbage, cilantro, red onion and limes.
Chop the shrimp into 1-inch pieces. Add ½ cup chopped shrimp into a food processor along with the garlic, onion and ½ teaspoon salt. Pulse until finely chopped, but you can still make out the shrimp (10 to 15 times). Add egg and pulse twice to combine.
Combine the shrimp mixture with the remaining chopped shrimp, cilantro, panko , ¾ teaspoon salt and several grinds of pepper in a large bowl. Mix with a silicone spatula until well combined; the mixture will feel a little sticky and wet. Using a medium ice cream scooper or a ¼-cup measuring cup , shape into 16 to 18 meatballs with your hands, about the size of a lime. Place them on a medium baking sheet, and place in the fridge to firm up for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large stockpot over medium low. Add onion and ½ teaspoon salt; cook until softened, stirring often so onion doesn’t brown, 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant and softened, 2 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring, until slightly darkened in color, 2 minutes. Add Sungold or cherry tomatoes, chipotle, 1 teaspoon salt, 6 cups water and bay leaves. Bring to a simmer, stirring until most of the tomatoes soften and start to burst, 10 minutes. Discard bay leaves.
Working in two batches, gently drop the albóndigas into the broth and return to a simmer; cook until they firm up and turn white and opaque, and they reach an internal temperature of 125 degrees (they will continue to cook, reaching 145 degrees due to carryover heat), about 4 to 5 minutes.
Ladle three or four albóndigas and broth in each of four to six shallow bowls. Top with cabbage, cilantro and onion; serve with lime wedges on the side. You can make the albóndigas ahead and keep them in the refrigerator for up to 12 hours. Heat them in the broth right before serving.
