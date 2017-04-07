Asparagus is in season. We have recipes

What’s in season: Another sure sign of spring: Beautiful bunches of asparagus, a member of the lily family, are showing up at market stands. The popular vegetable can generally be found through the spring months into early summer. Look for tender, thin stalks or more robust jumbo bunches, with colors ranging from a vibrant apple green to white (the asparagus is grown underground to prevent photosynthesis) and even purple.

Thick or thin: A dozen recipes for asparagus >>

What to cook: Peel away the woody outer layer of jumbo asparagus before using. Dice or chop the spears to add to pasta or rice dishes, or roast or grill the whole spears for a dramatic side dish. There's no need to peel thin asparagus; use the delicate spears quickly blanched and tossed with salads, or sauté with butter and minced garlic or fresh herbs.

What’s on the horizon: Edible spring blossoms are turning up, such as vibrant yellow broccoli rabe and delicate but peppery arugula; they work well in a variety of recipes, whether added at the last minute or used as a garnish. Check with the farmer to make sure the blossoms are indeed edible and grown for consumption, and ask for suggestions for using.

