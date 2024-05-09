8 trailblazing L.A. restaurants for a taste of modern Indian cuisine
There’s never been a better time to try Indian food in Los Angeles. Traditional cooking from across the subcontinent is abundant here: crispy, paper-thin dosas filled with warmly spiced potatoes, Mumbai-style street foods like tangy chaat and spicy vada pav, heaping bowls full of meat-laden biryani and copper pots of bright red chicken tikka masala.
And in recent years, more local Indian chefs have highlighted regional South Asian cuisine alongside creative spins on traditional dishes that fold in California produce and draw from the diversity of communities that call this city home.
On Melrose Avenue, chef Anmoldeep Khinda of Roots Indian Bistro pulls from his childhood growing up in Los Angeles as he reimagines Indian flavors with dosa quesadillas and chalupas made with spicy channa, along with Indian-inspired takes on pasta that his father Paramjit Singh first began serving to Angelenos at Ciao Pasadena in the ’90s.
“We’re embracing the culture around us and not just seeing it as one cuisine but one that can mesh with others,” says Khinda.
Similarly, when the Mahendro family opened Badmaash in downtown L.A. in 2013, they were intent on creating a new kind of Indian restaurant that was completely different from the traditional buffet-style spots they grew up with in Toronto.
“We knew we wanted it to be from my and my brother’s perspectives,” says co-owner Nakul Mahendro. That meant eschewing tropes — burgundy carpets, brass accents and wicker baskets of garlic naan — and adding dishes such as Parle-G ice cream sandwiches and chicken tikka masala poutine, which piles beef gravy, cheese curds, tandoori chicken tikka and cilantro on masala-spiced fries, to the menu.
Mahendro takes great pride in shaping the future of Indian dining in L.A. “It’s really this young, uncensored and raw energy that keeps us motivated to do more — to push this cuisine and culture further,” he said. “India has been dope since the ancient times, America is just starting to find out.”
More than a decade since Badmaash opened, the city’s modern Indian culinary scene is showing no signs of slowing down. When Avish Naran opened Pijja Palace in Silver Lake in 2022, the stylish sports bar that pairs Indian flavors with pub grub became an instant hit. Two years later, the hype has yet to fade, and it remains one of the most sought-after reservations in the city.
Naran credits the restaurant’s success partially to the culture of support within the local desi culinary community, adding that the Mahendro family has made themselves available to him anytime he’s had a question. Now, both parties are expanding into Indian Chinese cuisine: The Mahendro family began their Hakka Hakka pop-up late last year, and Naran recently announced his upcoming Indian pan-Asian venture called Schezwan Club. But rather than viewing each other as competitors, both Naran and the Mahendros note a sense of community and camaraderie and a desire to see each other succeed.
“What is there to gatekeep? I like Indian pasta; I would love to have it somewhere else,” Naran says. “At the end of the day, I don’t stand to lose anything by helping anyone. I want to see more people not be afraid to execute their vision in a way that’s personal to them.”
With new pop-ups, chef residencies and restaurants, there are plenty of places to get acquainted with L.A.’s current South Asian dining scene. Locals and tourists alike flock to some of the city’s best restaurants to try pizzas laden with chutneys, tacos stuffed with meats marinated in Indian spices and a range of reinvented traditional dishes. From Laguna Niguel to downtown L.A. to Long Beach, here are eight modern Indian favorites.
Arth Bar & Kitchen
Arth Bar & Kitchen celebrates the Indian restaurants Lad grew up with while also innovating the existing framework. “One of the more classic, known Indian restaurant tropes is having a weekend buffet. Once a month, I like to throw a brunch day party that utilizes the traditional buffet model, but I also have bottomless mimosas, a Bollywood DJ and a dance floor,” he says.
The Culver City restaurant offers traditional, regional Indian cuisine along with more modern creations. There are lamb truffle seekh kebabs, fries topped with curry gravy and mozzarella cheese, chicken or paneer tikka tacos and wings topped with Old Monk rum. There’s also avocado bhel, where the fruit adds creaminess to the crunchy, sweet, spicy and tangy street food, and desi-inspired cocktails made with curry leaves, tamarind, mango, chile, rose and cardamom.
“While it’s important to evolve, it is essential that we stay true to our roots and bring people what they love most about Indian food, which is the flavor. It’s finding that balance which is most important,” says Lad.
Baar Baar
The cocktails at Baar Baar are exemplary, including a riff on a negroni made with Darjeeling tea and named after the 1953 Bollywood film “Anarkali.” Worthwhile starters include avocado pachadis with crisped rotis and dosas, as well as a chutney set that features a mango and tomatillo chundo and an extra-spicy fermented chile chutney, both of which reimagine Gujarati condiments. The dahi puri riffs on the Mumbai street food staple with a yogurt mousse and raspberry chaat masala, while the avocado bhel adds green chickpea and edamame hummus. Other standout dishes include the brie pakoda and the chicken malai tikka made with Amul cheese.
Badmaash
Now with a second location on Fairfax, the Mahendro family’s signature Indian Canadian flair extends to Indian Chinese cuisine in the form of Hakka Hakka, a pop-up through which they share classics like the eponymous Hakka noodles, hot and sour soup and cabbage and corn Manchurian.
Cali Chilli
There’s an eggplant bharta lasagna, made with tandoor-roasted eggplant sandwiched between layers on paneer instead of pasta, giving the dish extra creaminess. A butter chicken pot pie features Britain’s national dish under flaky layers of puff pastry. There are also pani puri poppers — deep-fried, hollow puri shells stuffed with potatoes and chickpeas, placed on top of shot glasses filled with spicy, minty water; salty buttermilk; or sweet mango juice.
“Chef Mural and I collaborated to create a menu that transcended cultural boundaries, appealing not just to those of Indian descent but to all culinary enthusiasts across Southern California,” Nair says. ”Cali Chilli emerged in a predominantly non-Indian neighborhood, a testament to the growing appreciation for Indian flavors.”
Nair and team plan to expand to another location in Little Tokyo this July.
Kahani
Today, the menu at Kahani includes dishes like masala paneer en croute, with cubes of paneer and rice baked in pastry dough and served with a creamy tomato sauce. The chaat is some of the best available in the U.S. or in India, made with layers of hearty spinach fritters and garbanzos; tart pomegranate, mango and tamarind; spicy mint chutney; and a thick swirl of sturdy, sweet, salty yogurt mousse. The cardamom corn bisque is delightful, packed with enough of the spice to be considered anything but subtle and accompanied by perfectly charred ciabatta. The ajwain scallop rests atop a smooth cauliflower cream and tender okra masala. In all, it’s some of the most creative Indian fare in California, and worth making a trek for.
Pijja Palace
In many ways, the opening of the Indian American sports bar and its subsequent success has served as a catalyst to the local dining scene, inspiring more chefs and restaurateurs to present South Asian flavors in fresh and innovative ways. The fact that Pijja Palace is still a hard table to score two years after opening is proof that local diners are more than receptive to this new wave of modern Indian dining. “We don’t need to be New Jersey or New York, we just need to be L.A. We’ll grow that identity together,” Naran says. “We’ll pioneer that movement.”
Naran recently announced the opening of Schezwan Club, an Indian pan-Asian concept that will pull from China, Singapore and Thailand and feature a strong sambal program.
Roots Indian Bistro
Khinda says these menu items are odes to different parts of L.A. and the flavors of his childhood. “I grew up in Alhambra and that’s why we have dumplings on the menu. I went to school in the Valley and would be around a lot of Latino culture, so that’s why we have a dosa quesadilla on the menu, just fusing those two flavors together.”
The menu also features an homage to a fast-food favorite: Taco Bell’s chalupa, but made with channa stuffed into a bhatura shell, topped with diced onions and chutneys. Indian-inspired pastas such as Kashmiri alla pasta and korma alfredo with lamb chunks are odes to dishes Singh first made at Ciao Pasadena in the ’90s. Khinda recalls that at the now-shuttered Italian spot, diners used to complain about the pastas having too much spice. Their popularity at Roots is a sign of how the times have changed. “Seeing it full circle and people appreciating the fusion now — it’s amazing,” Kninda says.
Shor
The menu features a strong farm-to-table focus, including produce from local farmers markets. There are traditional South Asian dishes, but made using more modern techniques. Mookhi’s chapli kebab, for example, features a traditional spice blend — including coriander, cumin, caraway, carom, mango powder, fenugreek leaves, pomegranate seeds and long pepper — but upgraded with Australian Wagyu beef. The goat cheese kulcha is made with a hint of truffle oil and comes with a small serving of creamy tomato dipping sauce. Quintessential dahi puri is crafted carefully with small, layered bits of spiced potatoes, roasted cumin seeds, sweet and spicy chutneys and a dollop of sweet yogurt, all sitting on a bed of chevdo — cornflakes roasted with a range of warm and tart spices. A variety of nonalcoholic cocktails from head mixologist Ahmad Hosseini, along with desserts from executive pastry chef Mark Medin, tie it all together.
