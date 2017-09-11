The largest Mexican food festival in the U.S. is happening in Los Angeles. Get ready for mole!

From 10 years of mole to a new ice cream shop from a “Top Chef” winner, here’s what’s happening in the L.A. food and drink world:

Mole mole: If you’re familiar with mole, the traditional Mexican dish that can include upwards of 30 ingredients, you’ll appreciate the work of those who make it. You’ll probably also want to find someone else to make it for you. If you’d like to try 13 different kinds in one day, there’s the Mole fair, also known as La Feria de Los Moles. The 10th annual festival will take place Oct. 1 at Grand Park in downtown L.A. This is where you can taste 13 different types of mole and participate in a heated debate over whose mole is the best, Puebla or Oaxaca, where multiple styles of mole are made. With a mixture of ingredients from Mexico, Africa, Europe and North America, (chile, nuts, dried fruit, spices) the exact origin of mole is unknown. You’ll have the opportunity to learn more about the dish during a presentation and debate between judges from both Puebla and Oaxaca. And to go with all that mole, a variety of pastries and other foods designed to complement the dish. More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the free event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the park. While admission is free, food will be available for purchase. 200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, feriadelosmoles.com.

Game day food: You no longer have to dread finding something good to eat at the Coliseum. Smorgasburg L.A., the downtown L.A. Sunday market, is bringing some of its most popular vendors to all Rams and USC 2017 games at the L.A. Coliseum. Cheezus is serving up its grilled cheese sandwiches; Lobsterdamus is making lobster nachos; Black Sugar Rib Co is making barbecue and Rooster Republic is frying chicken fingers. All four vendors are at Gate 16 in the food and beverage area. 3911 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, la.smorgasburg.com.

Small batches: “Top Chef” champ Brooke Williamson and her husband chef Nick Roberts have opened a second location of Small Batch, their artisanal ice cream shop, in the former Sweet Lucie’s space on Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista. The other Small Batch is at Playa Provisions, the couple’s four-in-one food complex in Playa del Rey. Play Provisions pastry chef Lindsay Kirk is overseeing the menu, with ice cream flavors such as vegan chocolate coconut; fresh sweet corn; and birthday cake. The shop is also serving ice cream sandwiches, ice pops, pastries and chocolate-dipped bananas. You can also order scoops of cookie dough. 12222 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 289-9552, www.smallbatchicecreamery.com.

Sharks: Great White, a new Venice Beach restaurant, has opened under the much-Instagrammed Venice sign. Chef Alex Thomopoulus is behind the menu of fish tacos; crispy chicken sandwiches; burgers and grain bowls. The restaurant also has a custom Faema E71 coffee machine and is serving Vittoria Coffee. Great White has partnered with LA Specialty to ensure all food waste goes to a local shelter. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch and plants to add dinner service and beer and wine after the new year. 1604 Pacific Ave., Venice, (424) 744 8403, www.greatwhitevenice.com.

International Juice: Joe and the Juice, the international juice shop with locations in Copenhagen, London, Singapore, Stockholm, Helsinki, Nice and Australia, has just opened its first location in Los Angeles. The shop is located on Melrose Avenue, right next to Lululemon. Joe and the Juice is serving fresh pressed juice, shakes, coffee, bowls and sandwiches including the Spicy Tuna made with tuna, jalapenos, Tabasco and pesto. The company plans to open three more L.A. outlets by early 2018. 8532 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, www.joejuice.com/products.