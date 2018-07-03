The California Hot Sauce Expo is a two-day hot sauce party. Are you ready?

Chefs Daniel Mattern and Roxana Jullapat will launch dinner service at Friends & Family, their Thai Town restaurant, bakery and take-away shop on July 11. The restaurant has been operating as a breakfast and lunch spot for just over a year. Known for Jullapat’s excellent pastries, the restaurant closes at 3 p.m., but those croissants and muffins are usually gone before noon. For dinner, you can expect hearth-roasted meats, seasonal vegetables and heritage grain salads. Highlights include chicken liver toast with apricot; spiced half chicken with new potatoes; and wild salmon grilled in grape leaves over almond wood. Mattern and Jullapat will also serve a selection of natural wines, and there will be craft beer from some local breweries. Dinner will be available from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 5150 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 668-2000, www.friendsandfamilyla.com.