Soccer star Alessandro Del Piero just opened an Italian restaurant in Beverly Grove

Beer cheese please: Bluebird Brasserie, a brewpub designed to pay homage to Belgian beer culture, is scheduled to open on April 2 in the space formerly occupied by Marlin and Ono Grille in Sherman Oaks. It's the latest from Tony Yanow's Artisanal Brewers Collective (ABC), which also operates Brennan's, Beelman's, the Stalking Horse and a handful of other bars and restaurants around Los Angeles. Bluebird Brasserie will have beer brewed onsite as well as cocktails. Culinary director Trevor Faris is behind a menu of Belgian pub food with beer cheese croquettes, boulettes and stoemp (a Belgian dish of meatballs and vegetables) and liege waffles for dessert. Pizza Port Brewing Alum Noah Regnery will spearhead the brewing operations, and visitors can expect a rotating selection of Belgian-style beers. The design of the 4,215-square-foot restaurant was inspired by La Trappiste in Bruges, Belgium, and features red brick arched ceilings. The brewpub will be open for dinner service only during the first two weeks, then the hours expand to open at noon. 13730 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, (818) 849-6970, bluebirdbrasserie.com.