L.A. Times Celebrates 101 Best Restaurants of 2023 with Reveal Party on Dec. 5

The Los Angeles Times will unveil its annual 101 Best Restaurants guide, presented by City National Bank on Dec. 5 at Rolling Greens on Mateo in downtown L.A. from 7 to 9:30 p.m., coinciding with the guide’s premiere on latimes.com. The reveal party will serve up unlimited bites and sips from the city’s top restaurants and bars, while The Times Food team presents a live countdown of this year’s 101 list. General admission and VIP tickets are available now for purchase , with discounted tickets available for Times subscribers.

Founded by late Times critic Jonathan Gold, the 101 was created as a quintessential guide to the places that exemplify Southern California food culture. Now entering its 11th edition, the list has become one of The Times’ most iconic and widely read annual guides.

The 2023 guide is curated by Times Restaurant Critic and James Beard award winner Bill Addison, who researches, writes and ranks the list. Addison will once again select the 101st to the 1st best restaurants based on sustained excellence in cooking and the dining experience.

This year’s edition will also include a curated list of the best places to drink in Los Angeles, plus new inductees into the Hall of Fame , a standing list of restaurants that transcend the annual ranking for their legacy and permanence as beloved Southern California institutions. For the first time, Hall of Fame restaurants as well as bars, restaurants and shops that exemplify the variety and quality of beverages in L.A. will be serving at the 101 reveal party, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to taste the best food and drinks available across the city, all in one place, for one night only.

Participating restaurants and bars for the launch party include: A.O.C., Alta Adams, Ammatolí, Angelini Osteria, Bar Chelou, baroo, Bestia, Bhookhe, Camphor, Chi Spacca, Coni’Seafood, Crudo e Nudo, Damian, Dunsmoor, Everson Royce Bar, Guelaguetza, Heritage Barbecue, Holbox, Holy Basil, Jitlada, Kinn, La Pupusa Urban Eatery, Lalibela Ethiopian, Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Morihiro, Pasjoli, Pine & Crane, Pizzeria Sei, Post & Beam, Providence, République, Saltie Girl, Sonoratown, Spago, Tabula Rasa Bar, Tsubaki, Two Hommés, Yangban and Yang’s Kitchen.