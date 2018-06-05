You will soon be able to get Canter's Deli sandwiches at this new food hub in Pasadena

Canter’s Deli is one of 15 restaurants that will operate a kitchen out of the new Kitchen United food hub and kitchen rental space in Pasadena. The Fairfax deli plans to open a satellite at the hub by June 15, when it will begin making food for Postmates, Grubhub and other delivery apps that will deliver the food within a five-mile radius. So, yes, that means Canter’s pastrami sandwiches in Pasadena. You’ll also be able to visit the hub and order food from any of the restaurants there to take home or eat in a commissary area. Some of the other restaurants expected at the hub include the Pizza Plant, Mama Musubi and the Lost Cuban (a fast-casual Cuban restaurant from Cedar Rapids, Iowa). Kitchen United also has a retail space off Madison Avenue in Pasadena that sells products made by the 20 companies renting kitchen space. 561 E. Green St., Pasadena, www.kitchenunited.com