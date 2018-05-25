Viva Thai Elvis: One of dozens could be performing at your local restaurant

"Ever since I was a kid I liked Elvis," said Toi GB, seated at a table at Jitlada in Hollywood the afternoon before his Saturday night concert. Sarintip "Jazz" Singsanong, owner of Jitlada, the Thai Town restaurant credited with bringing "real" Thai food and spice to Los Angeles, is one of the many restaurant owners the singer has become friends with during his time performing at restaurants around Los Angeles. Toi GB, who grew up in Bangkok, is one of 11 siblings; seduced by Elvis' voice and charisma, Toi GB fell in love with Elvis while listening to his older brothers' records as a teenager. "I thought it sounded nice, and I thought he [Elvis] has got something that I want to be."