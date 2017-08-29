Some of the best chefs in the country are coming to L.A. to cook with Ludo Lefebvre

From a list of impressive visiting chefs to a new cocktail bar in Venice, here’s what’s happening in the L.A. food and drink world:

Ludo and friends: Ludo Lefebvre, the French chef behind Trois Mec, Petit Trois and Trois Familia, has invited six chefs from around the country to cook with him at Trois Mec. It’s part of his second-annual “2 Chefs, a Dialogue With Food” dinner series, presented by S. Pellegrino and Grey Goose. Chefs participating are Hugo Ortega of Caracol and Xochi in Houston, John Shields of Smyth & the Loyalist in Chicago, Gavin Kaysen of Spoon & Stable and Bellecour in Minneapolis, Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer from Toro, Coppa and Little Donkey in Boston and Enrique Olvera of Cosme in New York City and Pujol in Mexico City. Each dinner will feature a six-course menu with three courses prepared by Lefebvre and three prepared by the guest chef. Tickets are $150 per person, not including an 18% service charge and tax. Dinner includes a custom-crafted Grey Goose cocktail and San Pellegrino. All other beverages are extra. Tickets are on sale now at www.troismec.com. 716 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 484-8588.

Hey neighbor: Neighbor, a new cocktail bar and restaurant on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, is now open. Chef Joshua Luce (formerly of Jean Georges and the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A.) is helming the kitchen with a menu that includes diver scallops with sweet yellow corn; and cauliflower with tahini. Wine director James Endicott (formerly of Per Se in New York City) has collected bottles for the restaurant from around the world. Neighbor also has a resident music director, DJ Morse Code, who selects the music for the 3,000-square-foot space. The restaurant is open for happy hour and dinner, and plans on extending hours in the future. 1031 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, (310) 314-3625 , www.neighborla.com.

The new kid: The American Gonzo Food Corp., the restaurant group behind Pitfire Pizza, Superba Food + Bread and Pie Society, has opened a new restaurant called GESSO on Fairfax Avenue in a space formerly occupied by a Pitfire Pizza. The all-day restaurant (open from 8 a.m. daily) is serving breakfast pastries and toast, housemade charcuterie and pizzas, weekend brunch and dinner from chef Doug Miriello. The bar program features cocktails by Jamie Boalbey. 801 N. Fairfax Ave., (323) 544-6240, www.gessoresto.com.

Ripe for the picking: One of our favorite L.A. fried chicken sandwiches has finally found a brick-and-mortar home. Items from the Peaches Smokehouse & Southern Kitchen food truck — home to an excellent fried chicken sandwich — will now be available at the Five0Four bar in Hollywood. Five0Four bar was replaced by Royal, a New Orleans-inspired restaurant in 2015, and is now switching back to its original name, with food from the Peaches food truck crew inside. Executive chef Juan Chestang will be making some of the truck’s most popular items (that fried chicken sandwich) as well as some new dishes to go along with the patio bar’s punch bowls and frozen daiquiris. 6541 Hollywood Blvd., No. 102 Los Angeles, (323) 471-4882, Five0FourHollywood.com.