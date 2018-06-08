Anthony Bourdain opened the working-class kitchen to the world and the world to us

His greatest fame likely came with his food/travel television series, hopping from the Food Network to the Travel Channel and then finally to CNN. From the beginning, Bourdain was most interested in the intersection of food and culture, and a shot of a fish on a plate would usually be preceded by an exploration of the people who had cooked it, sold it in the market or landed it on their boat. He didn’t ignore the world’s great restaurants — some of the best episodes involved places such as El Bulli or Restaurant Paul Bocuse, and Le Bernardin’s Eric Ripert, who reportedly discovered Bourdain’s body in a hotel room this morning, was a constant presence both onscreen and off — but even there the emphasis was more on the people who loved food than on a sauced hare’s disembodied presence.