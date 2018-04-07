Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken will receive The Times' second Gold Award

At Border Grill, they explored regional Mexican cooking a decade before the idea became fashionable. (A lot of people who wouldn't dare admit it at the moment may have first tasted panuchos, tinga, freshly made tortillas and pescado Veracruzana at Border Grill.) They wrote five cookbooks together. They were the original hosts of the "Good Food'' show on KCRW. Their long-running series "Too Hot Tamales'' may have been the first genuine hit in the pre-Emeril days of the Food Network; Feniger, in a solo turn, was a star on "Top Chef Masters."