The aesthetic of the California kitchen has always included the notion that beautiful food looks beautiful, and you could probably get away with displaying a plate from Providence or Chez Panisse at a museum. Still, the chef David Chang has been promoting the idea of Ugly Delicious in the last few months — dishes whose horrible appearance masks the loveliness of something truly good. If you've ever tried to take an appealing snapshot of coq au vin or the seething pig parts at the local carnitas truck, you know exactly what I mean.