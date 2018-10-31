Meghan Markle volunteered at a community kitchen and proposed a cookbook: 'Together' is the result

Fortunately, “Together” is more than just a cause pamphlet or a vehicle to endear the royals to us commonfolk. It is a very good cookbook, and the cause it benefits is worthy: a community kitchen set up by women who were displaced by the devastating Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 residents of a West London housing complex in 2017. Meghan Markle, who volunteered at the kitchen, came up with the idea for a cookbook to raise money to keep the kitchen open every day. Championing worthy causes is a royal tradition — her husband, Prince Harry, founded the Invictus Games; his mother, Princess Diana, worked with AIDS patients as early as the 1980s — and it seems as if Markle may be picking food as hers.