L.A. has tens of thousands of homeless, hungry people. We ask Midnight Mission how it helps — and how we can

Los Angeles is in the midst of a historic homelessness emergency. While numbers may vary, it’s estimated California has about 134,000 homeless people — approximately 24 percent of the nation's total. Los Angeles County has the most within the state — at least 55,000 people, according to one audit. Centered in the skid row area of downtown Los Angeles, the Midnight Mission has been on the front lines of the homeless crisis since 1914, providing assistance to the homeless by offering paths to self-sufficiency, including access to shelter, clothing, medical care — and food. The mission is also a charity beneficiary of this month’s Food Bowl.

Recently, I spoke with Georgia Berkovich, director of public affairs for the Mission, about topics ranging from the crisis itself to misconceptions about homelessness and its causes, as well as how we can help.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

What services does the mission provide?

One is immediate subsistence to any man, woman or child who comes through our doors, no questions asked. That includes three meals a day, every day. We serve almost a million meals a year. We have mail service, so you can send and receive mail here. We have a security desk that's open 24 hours, seven days a week where you can seek help. Maybe you need diapers for your children. Maybe you need a hygiene kit. Maybe you need a bar of soap, whatever.

We have a courtyard where we have restrooms and showers available to the community. We have the only restrooms in skid row that are open 24 hours. Our courtyard is equipped with heaters. We have a barber shop, a library and weekly art and music programs. That’s just immediate subsistence available to anyone. No questions asked.

Art is to the soul what food is to the body. It’s just as important, so we provide that as well. Georgia Berkovich, Director of Public Affairs, Midnight Mission

How are you funded?

We are funded by private donors. And we received grant money to open our women's shelter.

You also provide housing.

We have crisis and bridge housing for men and women. Maybe it's that they just need a hand up, to be connected with the right service. They need help getting rent for a month, kind of a simpler connection, such as our crisis housing. And then we have bridge housing which is longer, and that's [for] when people have a greater need and we're trying to connect them with services. Then we have our family living facility in Inglewood where we house homeless families, and that's a similar program to what we offer here in our recovery program.

Does the mission adhere any particular philosophy?

All of our programs are based on the 12-step philosophy. Even if it's not about recovery, we still use that philosophy. We're not a religious organization, even though we have "mission" in our name. We believe that somebody who is in need of help needs something to believe in before they can get help, not the other way around. There are other organizations that work well for other people who have a strong faith, but you must believe in certain things to get the services. We just encourage people to find their own higher power, whatever that may mean for them.

Los Angeles is in the middle of a historic crisis with respect to homelessness right now. How is the mission addressing this?

As it has increased, so have our services. Last year, we opened a women's shelter, and the year before we opened the shelter in Orange County. We continue to expand our services because the reasons that people are homeless are so varied and there is not just one solution.

Homeless men, women and children gather on an L.A. street for a meal provided by Midnight Mission. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times