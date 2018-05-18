Calendar Week 4 | May 21-27

May. 18, 2018, 4:22 p.m.
- Calendar
May. 17, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
- Calendar
Here are some scenes from the opening night of Night Market, a five-day takeover of downtown L.A.’s Grand Park that is part of the Los Angeles Times’ Food Bowl. The first night featured an Outstanding in the Field Filipino dinner, plus food trucks along the streets and booths filling the blocks in front of City Hall. The event continues until Sunday night. Tickets can be purchased here.
May. 17, 2018, 9:01 a.m.
- Calendar
- Chefs
Join Otium chef Timothy Hollingsworth and New Zealand chef Monique Fiso for a collaboration dinner featuring a seasonal menu using local ingredients and focused on wood-fire grilling on the restaurant’s outdoor patio. The collaboration dinner is scheduled for May 23 at Otium in Los Angeles.
Fiso also will take part in Plant Power: The No Beast Feast, a garden party focusing on the region's bountiful produce. Hosted by Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken and featuring an international lineup of prominent chefs, this seasonal, vegetarian and vegan extravaganza will showcase innovative vegetable-driven cuisine paired with fine wines, beers and handcrafted cocktails from female winemakers, brewers and distillers. The dinner is taking place on May 19 at Coral Tree Plaza at Border Grill.
May. 16, 2018, 1:38 p.m.
- Chefs
On Sunday, the parking lot of the Hollywood Palladium was packed with 1,000 pizza enthusiasts and some of the world’s best pizza makers for the Food Bowl A Tutta Pizza festival. The event included pizza tastings from 20 pizzerias, restaurants and trucks, cooking workshops, demonstrations and panel discussions with pizza chefs Enzo Coccia (La Notizia), Nancy Silverton (Mozzaplex and Triple Beam), Zach Pollack (Cosa Buona) and Daniele Uditi (Pizzana).
May. 11, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
- Calendar
May. 10, 2018, 1:17 p.m.
If you step into Lawry's The Prime Rib in Beverly Hills with the expectation of an old-school dining experience, you will not be disappointed. Walls are adorned with a mash-up of Asian art and portraits of European nobility. A large bouquet of roses sits atop the hostess stand. The idea of sipping a martini at the bar — with its red leather, wood paneling and gleaming lamps — seems right.
May. 9, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
- Chefs
Friends of the late Suthiporn “Tui” Sungkamee of Jitlada gathered at the Line Hotel this week for a tribute to the gifted Thai chef who died in October. L.A. Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold and Sungkamee’s sister Jazz Singsanong spoke to the crowd during the event, which raised money for the American Cancer Society.
Attendees dined on food from Kris Yenbamroong (Night + Market), Andy Ricker (Pok Pok), Jet Tila, Louis Tikaram (E.P. & L.P.), Roy Choi (Kogi), Langer's, Cassell's Hamburgers, Pizzeria Mozza and Wanderlust Creamery.
May. 4, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
- Calendar
5/7
5 p.m.
Scratch Bar & Kitchen five year anniversary dinner — 16101 Ventura Boulevard
Encino, CA 91436. Cost $150. Tickets
May. 2, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
- Chefs
At the opening night of Food Bowl, chef José Andrés joined L.A. Kitchen’s Robert Egger on the stage of the Wiltern to talk about humanitarian relief and the power of food. Guests Zooey Deschanel, Ron Finley, Susan Feniger, Nyesha Arrington, and Tim Kilcoyne also helped judge a sous chef cooking demo, with local chefs making a dish that could be scalable for thousands as part of post-disaster relief efforts.
May. 2, 2018, 12:49 p.m.
- Chefs
Is Los Angeles a fried chicken town?
The hours-long lines at Howlin’ Ray’s at the Far East Plaza in Chinatown seem to suggest so. As do the number of non-fried chicken restaurants with some version of a fried chicken sandwich on the menu. Places like Tokyo Fried Chicken in Alhambra (imagine giant karaage, Japanese-style deep-fried chicken, with ponzu), OB Bear in Koreatown (we dare you to find a better spicy Korean chicken wing) and Honey’s Kettle in Culver City (something akin to actual magic happens in those kettles) have made this city a fried chicken town for a while now. Here are four newer restaurants with sandwiches, plates and trays of fried chicken you’re probably going to want to track down sooner rather than later.
South City Fried Chicken will be featured during this year’s Los Angeles Times Food Bowl. You can try its fried chicken sandwiches at the Fried Chicken Party on May 9 at 6 p.m. at the Far East Plaza in Chinatown. Other participating restaurants include Howlin’ Ray’s, Honey’s Kettle and Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken. Tickets range in price from $45 to $95.