Food Bowl Week 2 | May 7 - 13

May. 4, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
- Calendar
5/7
5 p.m.
Scratch Bar & Kitchen five year anniversary dinner — 16101 Ventura Boulevard
Encino, CA 91436. Cost $150. Tickets
May. 2, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
- Chefs
At the opening night of Food Bowl, chef José Andrés joined L.A. Kitchen’s Robert Egger on the stage of the Wiltern to talk about humanitarian relief and the power of food. Guests Zooey Deschanel, Ron Finley, Susan Feniger, Nyesha Arrington, and Tim Kilcoyne also helped judge a sous chef cooking demo, with local chefs making a dish that could be scalable for thousands as part of post-disaster relief efforts.
May. 2, 2018, 12:49 p.m.
- Chefs
Is Los Angeles a fried chicken town?
The hours-long lines at Howlin’ Ray’s at the Far East Plaza in Chinatown seem to suggest so. As do the number of non-fried chicken restaurants with some version of a fried chicken sandwich on the menu. Places like Tokyo Fried Chicken in Alhambra (imagine giant karaage, Japanese-style deep-fried chicken, with ponzu), OB Bear in Koreatown (we dare you to find a better spicy Korean chicken wing) and Honey’s Kettle in Culver City (something akin to actual magic happens in those kettles) have made this city a fried chicken town for a while now. Here are four newer restaurants with sandwiches, plates and trays of fried chicken you’re probably going to want to track down sooner rather than later.
South City Fried Chicken will be featured during this year’s Los Angeles Times Food Bowl. You can try its fried chicken sandwiches at the Fried Chicken Party on May 9 at 6 p.m. at the Far East Plaza in Chinatown. Other participating restaurants include Howlin’ Ray’s, Honey’s Kettle and Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken. Tickets range in price from $45 to $95.
May. 1, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
- Chefs
Where can you find the freshest produce in Southern California? For many of us, that answer is our local farmers market. In addition to just-picked fruit, vegetables and other seasonal items, these markets offer customers the opportunity to interact directly with the farmers, asking questions and seeking out tips and recipe ideas.
For the next few weeks, chefs will demonstrate how to pick the best produce, cook with fresh ingredients and expand your knowledge of farm-to-table culture with a series of demonstrations using market produce as part of this month’s Food Bowl. The demonstrations kick off Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Miles Thompson, executive chef at Michael’s in Santa Monica. While the menu may evolve, Thompson plans to demonstrate grilled squash from Fresno’s Her Farms with refried beans from Kandarian Farms in Los Osos, Calif., blueberries from the Central Coast’s Two Peas in a Pod and green blueberry caper salsa verde with green blueberries from Murray Family Farms in Bakersfield.
May. 1, 2018, 4:01 p.m.
The Los Angeles area has seen a number of remarkable restaurants open in the last several years, including spaceship fantasies with no recognizable foodstuffs, sushi bars plucked whole from the better precincts of Tokyo and dining rooms so devoted to local produce that it occasionally seems as if they have massive gardens of their own backing up to the kitchen.
May. 1, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
- Chefs
The launch party for the second annual Los Angeles Times Food Bowl was held last night at the Italian restaurant Rossoblu in downtown Los Angeles. A crowd gathered to celebrate this year’s restaurant of the year, Taco Maria, and Gold Award winners chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken. Japanese chef Yoshihiro Narisawa was on hand, as well as Japanese drummers, and food from Night Market, Shibumi, Rossoblu, DTLA Cheese, Scopa Italian Roots, Honey’s Kettle, Chengdu Taste and Locol, last year’s restaurant of the year.
Apr. 30, 2018, 11:46 a.m.
To get to Diana Kennedy’s house, outside Zitácuaro, Mexico, about 100 miles west of Mexico City, you go up a dirt road jutted with rocks, through two gates, past rock walls overhung with bougainvillea and blue plumbago, pink lilies and darting butterflies, and up a flight of stone steps to an outdoor patio that features two adobe beehive ovens and two solar stoves, one lately arrived from Spanish chef José Andrés, who also sends them to disaster zones.
“This is trabajo,” Kennedy says forcefully, her expressive face mapped by laugh lines, her short, white hair tucked into a pastel scarf and a broad straw hat. “Life is not easy here; there’s no Walmart around the corner.”
Apr. 29, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
- Calendar
4/30
6:30-10 p.m.
Food Bowl launch party - An all-star lineup of select chefs serving Things in a Bowl at Rossoblu & City Market South. Cost: $95 includes food and beverages. Tickets
5/1
12:30 p.m.
An intimate lunch with chef Yoshihiro Narisawa - Orsa & Winston, 122 W 4th St., Los Angeles. $95 Tickets
2 p.m.
Family-style Mediterranean feast - Hummus Bar & Grill, 18743 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Cost $40 Tickets
7 p.m.
José Andrés "Changing the world through the power of food" - The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. Cost: $15 - $50. Tickets
7:30 p.m.
Weekly wine dinner - Cliff's Edge, 3626 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. Cost: $75 Tickets
5/2
11 a.m.
Santa Monica Farmers Market chef demonstration: Chef Miles Thompson of Michael’s Santa Monica, Third Street Promenade and Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica. Free
noon
Mayura Indian Restaurant signature dishes - 10406 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Cost: $18 – $24 Tickets
6:30-9:30 p.m.
Next Generation Bowl Bash - The Spare Room Hollywood, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles. Cost: $75 Tickets
5/3
5 p.m.
The Immigrant Dinners - Momed, 3245 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village. $10-$16 Tickets
5:30 p.m.
In Praise of the Tortilla: Carlos Salgado and Gabriela Cámara - Taco Maria, 3313 Hyland Ave. Suite C21, Costa Mesa. Cost: $120 Tickets
7 p.m.
Nancy Singleton Hachisu demonstrates recipes from her book “Japan: The Cookbook” - the Gourmandise School, 395 Santa Monica Place, No. 329, Los Angeles. Free
Apr. 26, 2018, 4:07 p.m.
Rumors of a labor crisis in the Los Angeles restaurant industry began about four years ago as a grumble — whispering at the farmers market, the occasional kvetching on social media — but as more and more ads for line cooks go unanswered and scheduled interviews bail without so much as a call or an apology, L.A. chefs and restaurateurs are practically shouting from the rooftops: "Where are all the cooks?"
Apr. 26, 2018, 11:40 a.m.
Based in England and the author of five cookbooks, writer Fuchsia Dunlop and Yu Bo, who currently runs a restaurant called Yu Jia Chu Fang (Yu's Family Kitchen) out of his home with a prix-fixe, seasonal menu, will appear at Food Bowl on May 4. He'll be showing some of his signature dishes, including a set of 16 cold vegetable appetizers, Dunlop says . "It's a demonstration of the famous Sichuanese culinary maxim that each dish has its own style, and a hundred dishes have a hundred different flavors."
We recently caught up with Dunlop to discuss Sichuan cooking and what chef Yu Bo is cooking.