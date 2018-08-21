Porridge + Puffs finally returns, this time as a full restaurant

Funding challenges and finding the right location took a while. Phan met with prominent restaurant investors but became wary; ultimately, she and partner Aaron Sonnenschein fronted their own money and took micro loans from a close group of female friends to launch Porridge + Puffs. She looked at storefronts in Echo Park, where she and Sonnenschein live, as well as Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Glassell Park and Mt. Washington before settling on the Historic Filipinotown spot, previously occupied by the restaurant Thai East Wind.