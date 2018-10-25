Eaten Path: In Portland, Ore., Russian standout Kachka gets a new home

The menu at Kachka starts in a helpful and cheeky way with a guide on “How to eat like a Russian.” Step 1 is to cover every square inch of the table with zakuski, the Slavic word for bite-size Russian drinking food, such as caviar with blini. A meat board contains three mild-flavored salamis — one Moscow-style, with thick studs of creamy fat; a Kiev-style that is all pork and slightly lighter in color; and a Jewish-style beef reminiscent of a flattened Slim Jim — along with slices of housemade dense bread. Beware the smear of Russian mustard on the wooden cutting board; it is wickedly potent and will temporarily knock out your senses.