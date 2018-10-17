Cookbook of the Week: "Cravings: Hungry for More" by Chrissy Teigen.

So if you want more of Teigen’s voice than you can get in Instagram posts, you could do worse than pick up this book, especially as it has a surprisingly adept, well-rounded and deeply satisfying catalog of dishes. Given all the photos of Teigen, Legend, their daughter Luna (son Miles was born after the book was completed), their dogs and French dip sandwiches, you could probably just tear the pages out and paste them on your wall, along with all those SI pinups. Just be sure you get the recipes too.