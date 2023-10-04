Coco Limonada.

Combine 3 cups of water and the whole lemons in a large bowl. Soak the lemons for 10 minutes or up to 1 hour to soften the skins. Use a microplane or a zester to finely grate the yellow part only of the lemon peel. Let the zest fall into the water where the lemons have been soaking (you’ll be using this infused water for the limonada). Pour the infused water along with the zest through a fine mesh strainer and into a blender jar. Press firmly against the zest to get all the juice out; discard the zest.

