Coco Limonada
The flavor of nutty coconut milk is amped up in this limonada inspired by the agua de limón rallado in Oaxaca. Do as Oaxaqueños do and zest your citrus to make quite possibly the most nuanced variation of a lemonade. After soaking lemons and zesting them, use the infused water as the base for a dose of tropical refreshment.
Combine 3 cups of water and the whole lemons in a large bowl. Soak the lemons for 10 minutes or up to 1 hour to soften the skins. Use a microplane or a zester to finely grate the yellow part only of the lemon peel. Let the zest fall into the water where the lemons have been soaking (you’ll be using this infused water for the limonada). Pour the infused water along with the zest through a fine mesh strainer and into a blender jar. Press firmly against the zest to get all the juice out; discard the zest.
Juice one large lemon (about ¼ cup) and add juice to the blender along with the coconut milk and sugar. Blend until well combined and frothy.
Pour into ice-filled glasses, garnish with lemon rounds, and serve immediately.
