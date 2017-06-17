We've done the work for you: Here are 12 of the best sunscreens you can buy this summer

The sizzling summer sun doesn’t have to keep you from enjoying California’s great outdoors, but be smart about it.

Even though there’s growing awareness about the damage sun rays can cause, the rates of melanoma have been rising for the last 30 years, said David Andrews, a senior scientist for the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit agency that specializes in research and advocacy.

One factor is that sunscreen’s efficacy isn’t just about using it — but how you use it:

Purchase “Broad Spectrum” UVA/UVB-protection sunscreen. Use an SPF 30 or higher, but anything higher than 50 can be unnecessary and misleading. Reapply about a shot-glass amount of sunscreen per area at least every two hours or immediately after swimming or heavy sweating. And check the expiration date — products that are too old should be tossed.

The good news is that sunscreens are improving, Andrews said, “but a critical part of our messaging is that sunscreen is not the end-all or be-all, it’s not the magic bullet or the magic cream that’s going to make you invincible to the sun’s rays, it’s a tool. It’s a piece of your sun-protection strategy that needs to include sun-protective clothing, hats and UV-protecting shades.”

Also, avoid peak sun hours — about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — and stay in the shade, which is especially important for infants.

Here are 2017’s top sunscreen picks from the EWG and Consumer Reports:

California Baby (California Baby)

California Baby Summer Blend Sunscreen, SPF 30+. $19.99. CaliforniaBaby.com

Clinique (Clinique)

Clinique Mineral Sunscreen Fluid For Face, SPF 50. $26. Clinique.com

Coola (Coola)

COOLA Suncare Sport Tint Mineral Sunscreen Stick, SPF 50. $26. Shop.cCoolaSuncare.com

Coppertone (Coppertone)

Coppertone Sport High Performance Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30. $10. Amazon.com

Cover FX (Cover FX)

Cover FX Clear Cover Invisible Sunscreen, SPF 30. $45. CoverFx.com

Kiehl's (Kiehl's)

Kiehl's Super Fluid UV Mineral Defense Sunscreen, SPF 50+. $38. Kiehls.com

The Body Shop (The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Vitamin E Lip Care Stick, SPF 15. $4.95. TheBodyShop.com

Banana Boat (Banana Boat)

Banana Boat SunComfort Clear UltraMist Spray, SPF 50+. $7.59. Target.com

Equate (Equate)

Equate Sport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50. $4.98. Wal-Mart.com

La Roche-Posay (La Roche-Posay)

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-in Sunscreen Milk, SPF 60 $35.99. laroche-posay.us

Neutrogena (Neutrogena)

Neutrogena Beach Defense water + Sun Protection Stick, SPF 50+. $10.99. ulta.com

Kathy M.Y. Pyon / Los Angeles Times (Kathy M.Y. Pyon / Los Angeles Times)

Trader Joe's Nourish Spray, SPF 50+. $5.99. Trader Joe's stories nationwide.

READ ON!

Yes, you can eat your way to beautiful skin

10 high-tech gadgets to help you get to sleep

How ‘Scandal’s’ Katie Lowes hid her psoriasis

7 steps to making your health your No. 1 priority

He lost 84 pounds in four months — and kept it off